STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Presidential poll: Electors to use special pen with violet ink

The EC will provide the RO and the AROs "the required number of pens with violet ink so as to ensure that preferences are marked in violet ink only and with that pen alone".

Published: 16th June 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the Election Commission has directed the returning officer and assistant returning officers to provide voters with a specially designed pen to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.

In a direction to Rajya Sabha secretary general, who is the returning officer for the July 18 poll, and assistant returning officers in states, the EC said "in order to maintain secrecy of voting and to avoid the possibility of identification of voter at the time of counting of votes" in the presidential poll, every elector should be given a "specially designed pen" for marking preferences on the ballot paper.

The EC will provide the RO and the AROs "the required number of pens with violet ink so as to ensure that preferences are marked in violet ink only and with that pen alone".

"Any ballot paper marked with any other pen, ball point pen, etc, may be liable to rejection under Rule 31 (1) (d) of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974," the EC said in its June 15 letter to the officials.

Similar pens are provided to electors in Rajya Sabha and state legislative council polls.

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election. While voting takes place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies, the counting of votes is held in the national capital. The counting of votes for the July 18 poll will be held on July 21.

According to EC, the Constitution has expressly provided that election to the office of President will be by secret ballot. The electors are expected to scrupulously maintain secrecy of vote. There is no concept of open voting in these polls.

Political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs and MLAs in the matter of voting in the presidential election. The presidential poll is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote. In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Presidential polls Polls Ballot paper
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp