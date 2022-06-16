STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prophet remarks row: UP Police steps up security, holds meetings with religious leaders ahead of Friday prayers

The UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also asked mosque managements that come under it not to allow controversial statements.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel prepare for the maintenance of law and order in the clash-hit Atala area, a day before Muslims' Friday prayers. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up security and held meetings with religious leaders ahead of Friday prayers, days after violence rocked parts of the state over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also asked mosque managements that come under it not to allow controversial statements.

Police have arrested over 400 people in connection with the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Hathras, Aligarh, Firozabad and other districts of the state.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for the Friday prayers. Meetings with religious gurus, civil society and members of peace committees were held in districts. These meetings were attended by senior officials of range and zone, and also by SHOs concerned," ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

He said police has taken the help of defence and "digital" volunteers to maintain peace in the state.

A number of UP cities last Friday witnessed violent protests during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma in a TV debate.

UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi said they have asked mosque managements not to allow controversial statements keeping in mind the June 10 violence.

"From mosques, which are under the Board, speeches and statements that could vitiate the communal atmosphere in the state has been banned," a statement issued by the Board said.

All management committees/administrators of mosques have been asked to ensure that there are no statements issued that could affect peace, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Shia central waqf board Prophet Mohammed Nupur Sharma UP Police hate speech
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp