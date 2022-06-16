Rahul’s ED grilling: Congress protest turns violent in Hyderabad, top party leaders held

By Express News Service

The 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' call given by Congress leadership on Thursday has taken a violent turn, with the party workers torching two-wheelers and breaking the windows of TSRTC buses. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MLA T Jagga Reddy and other leaders have been arrested.

Congress had planned to hold a rally from Khairarabad to Raj Bhavan to protest against MP Rahul Gandhi who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for three days in a row.

As the protesters gathered in large numbers at PJR Junction in Khairatabad, police tried to prevent them from proceeding further, which instigated the activists to torch motorcycles and damage buses in that area.

Congress workers climbed atop the buses and chanted 'Modi down down' slogans. Several Congress workers including Revanth Reddy were arrested, even as protesters tried to proceed to the Raj Bhavan.