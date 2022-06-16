STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi: Poster politics begins over removal of pics

State BJP chief Deepak Prakash also questioned the connection between protesters who appeared in the posters and the ruling alliance.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of playing appeasement politics, former chief minister Raghubar Das has alleged that state machineries have knelt down before the communal forces, also protecting them in order to secure the ruling party’s vote bank.

The remarks come following the prompt removal by the police of posters showing pictures of rioters that were put up in Ranchi, appealing to people to identify them and inform the cops of their whereabouts.

“Under whose pressure the posters were removed should be a matter of investigation,” Das said, adding, “I also demand the district administration to be extra alert on the coming Friday so that any untoward incident is avoided.”

According to Das, SIT probe is an eyewash and the matter should be referred to central agencies for a fair probe. Taking a dig at the Hemant Soren government, BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi said, “Ranchi Police removed the posters under the pressure of JMM; it is quite evident that the people sitting in power are still engaged in manipulative politics.”  

State BJP chief Deepak Prakash also questioned the connection between protesters who appeared in the posters and the ruling alliance. JMM central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya dismissed the allegations, saying, “I feel that putting posters of wanted protesters may further disturb the social harmony in the state.” 

Police seek public help to identify rioters 
The Ranchi police have appealed to people to share video footages and photographs related to the Friday violence with them, assuring them that their names and addresses will be kept confidential

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Raghubar Das Ranchi
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp