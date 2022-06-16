Ranchi: Poster politics begins over removal of pics

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of playing appeasement politics, former chief minister Raghubar Das has alleged that state machineries have knelt down before the communal forces, also protecting them in order to secure the ruling party’s vote bank.

The remarks come following the prompt removal by the police of posters showing pictures of rioters that were put up in Ranchi, appealing to people to identify them and inform the cops of their whereabouts.

“Under whose pressure the posters were removed should be a matter of investigation,” Das said, adding, “I also demand the district administration to be extra alert on the coming Friday so that any untoward incident is avoided.”

According to Das, SIT probe is an eyewash and the matter should be referred to central agencies for a fair probe. Taking a dig at the Hemant Soren government, BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi said, “Ranchi Police removed the posters under the pressure of JMM; it is quite evident that the people sitting in power are still engaged in manipulative politics.”

State BJP chief Deepak Prakash also questioned the connection between protesters who appeared in the posters and the ruling alliance. JMM central general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya dismissed the allegations, saying, “I feel that putting posters of wanted protesters may further disturb the social harmony in the state.”

Police seek public help to identify rioters

The Ranchi police have appealed to people to share video footages and photographs related to the Friday violence with them, assuring them that their names and addresses will be kept confidential