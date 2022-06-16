STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi violence: Jharkhand government seeks explanation from cop over poster fiasco

Hours after putting up the posters on Tuesday, police had taken them down from various parts of the state capital, citing 'technical flaws'.

Published: 16th June 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 12:58 AM

Ranchi violence

Security personnel conduct a flag march to maintain law and order following clashes during protest against remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: A day after Jharkhand police put up posters carrying photographs of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, the state's Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday evening sought an explanation from the SSP over the "unlawful" act.

Hours after putting up the posters on Tuesday, police had taken them down from various parts of the state capital, citing "technical flaws".

The law enforcers had also said the errors would be rectified and the posters released again.

"This is not lawful and is against the order dated March 9, 2020 passed by Hon'ble High Court, Allahabad," the letter by Ekka, the Principal Secretary, Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department, said.

"The Hon'ble Court had directed the State of Uttar Pradesh not to put up posters containing personal information of persons without legal authority on the roadside. This matter is nothing but an undue interference in the privacy of the people. Therefore, it is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it added.

Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests rocked Ranchi over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad.

The police had released the posters of around 30 people allegedly involved in the violent protests, seeking information about them.

The move came a day after Governor Ramesh Bais summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan, and raised questions as to why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the agitation.

Police said that 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Tension still prevailed in the state capital with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in force in parts of the city.

Security deployment has also been augmented in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday visited the violence-hit areas and demanded an NIA probe into the agitation.

Twenty-nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that erupted in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10, while investigations are underway to identify miscreants and prevent any further communal tension, the police said on Wednesday.

Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP leaders rocked the city on June 10.

Tension continues to prevail in the capital with prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC still in force in parts of the city, and security deployment augmented to avoid any recurrence of Friday's mayhem.

"Altogether 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Twelve of them have been sent to judicial custody. Seven are under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi, while 10 have been booked under section 151 CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences)," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Around 3,500 police personnel are keeping guard in Ranchi, with RAF deployment extended for the week in the particularly sensitive areas, he maintained.

Homkar also said that those arrested include one Nawab Chishti, who is alleged to be one of those who provoked protestors through social media posts.

He stated that the police are keeping a close vigil on the situation.

"The situation is under control, we are investigating the matter. The police are taking all possible measures to prevent any further flare up," City Superintendent of Police Anshuman Kumar told PTI.

More than 22 people have been booked by name, along with thousands of unidentified individuals in 25 FIRs after Friday's violence.

Deepak Kumar Dubey, the sub-divisional magistrate of Ranchi, told PTI that restrictions on public movement continue to be in place in Kotwali, Lower Bazar, Chutia, Daily Market, Doranda and Hindipiri station areas.

According to a RIMS official, seven injured people are still undergoing treatment at the medical facility including one Nadeem Ansari, 24, who is battling for life.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday had summoned DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan, seeking to know why preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd were not taken during the agitation.

Bais also questioned why police personnel were not wearing protective gear during the agitation.

He asked the police to release posters of those involved in the protests so that they can be identified.

The director general of police, on his part, told Bais that only 150 people was expected during the protest, as per an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, but thousands joined in.

