Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar at stir against Gandhi's ED grilling, case filed

By Online Desk

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to resist detention during the Congress party's protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi, party leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday held a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel here in Hyderabad.

Telangana Congress held a massive protest here today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police.

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. Women police personnel then dragged the former union minister towards the police van.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

According to reports, a case has been filed against the Congress leader and former MP for grabbing the cop's collar. She has been charged under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code which punishes assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Commenting on the issue, she said, "I did not assault. I've been booked, I'll face it. That's the law. I don't have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance and I held on. If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed and bullied from the back."

"They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I'll apologise to that man. But I expect the police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men police around us," she questioned.

Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there. Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Congress workers also held a protest in Chandigarh against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED. Several workers of the party were detained by police.

Congress workers also staged a demonstration in Chennai and Jaipur. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, said sources. The Congress leader left the ED office after 9 pm on Wednesday after he appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies)