'Riots handiwork of greedy leaders': Mamata hits out at BJP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that riots are the handiwork of "greedy leaders who have their minds full of black dirt" and never by people of any religious community.

Banerjee was speaking at a programme at the city's famed Dakshineswar Temple where she inaugurated a light and sound event besides a book on the history of the temple.

She reached the temple directly from the airport on her return from Delhi where she went for a meeting of the opposition parties on the July presidential poll.

"When life has no surety, why should we fight? Why should we spread hatred or kill each other? We must understand it. I am not talking about any particular religion, but about all the religions. Remember it is not the common people who create riots, but some greedy leaders who have their minds full of black dirt," she said.

Seeking to buttress her point, Banerjee said, "We do not know how many cells are there in our brains or how many of them are damaged everyday when people think of evil. Whenever people think negatively, brain cells are damaged."

"If you think positively then the brain too will give you something in return - it will keep you healthy and happy," she said and advised youths to concentrate on "constructive" social networking.

Her comments came in the backdrop of violence across the country over the alleged controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leaders.

The feisty Trinamool Congress supremo dismissed rumours that she had offered namaz.

"I go to attend Iftar parties where all gather to mark the end of fasting. What is the problem? Nobody says anything when I attend Durga Pujas. In our country we have people of different religions. What is the problem if I go to a Jain temple?" she said.

Referring to the protests in different parts of the state by a section of unsuccessful Higher Secondary students, the chief minister said "I have never heard such a thing in my life.

They are demanding that they be declared successful though they have failed.

It is not their fault, but of those who are guiding them".

Bengal had witnessed a spree of violent incidents in Howrah and parts of Murshidabad and Nadia districts in protest against Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad which led the administration to impose section 144 Cr PC and suspend internet connections.