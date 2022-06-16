STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tharoor decries police high-handedness against Karur MP Jothimani

The Congress party has been staging protests in several parts of the country against the ED questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:11 PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Amid protests by Congress party leaders in several parts of the country against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case, party MP from Karur in Tamil Nadu, Jothimani has alleged that she was beaten up by the Delhi police. Jothimani said that Delhi police assaulted her and tore her clothes.

The Congress party has decried police high-handedness against its MP Jothimani.

None other than senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of the MP claiming that she was beaten up by the Delhi police.

“This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low,” Tharoor tweeted.

 Jothimani, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Karur, alleged that the Delhi police personnel tore her clothes and carried her like a criminal in a bus along with other women protesters.

Jothimani then gets up and turns around to show her torn kurta. The Congress MP is seen wearing only one shoe in the video.

"The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal," she said.

She alleged that the police also refused to give water to them.

On Thursday morning, a Congress delegation of MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and complained against the alleged high-handedness of the Delhi Police.

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint at a local police station against the Delhi Police officials who manhandled the party leaders and workers during Wednesday’s protest.

On Wednesday, Congress had reportedly alleged that Delhi Police personnel entered the premises of the party headquarters and baton-charged the workers.

