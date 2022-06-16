Threats from ‘Moosewala killer’, says AIMIM leader

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM), Sabir Kabliwala, has approached the police, saying he received death threats on the telephone, with the caller claiming to have killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Kabliwala submitted a complaint that he received over 20 calls on Tuesday between 9:50 pm and 12 am from a person who identified himself as Imran. Kabliwala called on the helpline number 100 for police support at his residence in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

The Gujarat Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Kabliwala said that he was sitting in a car near Rani Sipri mosque when he got a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. “The caller said that a man named Satyug Maharaj had given a contract to him to kill me,” he said, adding that he also got a video call wherein a bag full of Rs 2,000 notes was visible.

“The caller told me that he wanted money from me, else he would kill me,” Kabliwala told the police, adding that he also got a message mentioning a bank account in the name of one Minhaj Khatun.