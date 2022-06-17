STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Abhishek Banerjee warns Trinamool leaders against raising funds for July 21 Martyrs' Day event

The TMC MP on Friday held a meeting on preparations for the rally, to be held in Esplanade after a gap of two years, with senior party leaders, district presidents, and members.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday cautioned party leaders against raising funds for the Martyr's Day rally on July 21, and said anyone found violating the instructions will face disciplinary action.

The TMC MP on Friday held a meeting on preparations for the rally, to be held in Esplanade after a gap of two years, with senior party leaders, district presidents, and members of TMC's frontal organisations.

"During the meeting, Abhishek Banerjee asked everyone to ensure that no funds are raised by workers for the upcoming Martyr's Day rally. He warned of strict action against those caught violating the diktat. It could lead to expulsion from the party, too," a senior TMC leader said after the meeting.

The Diamond Harbour MP, also the nephew of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stressed the need for weeding out corrupt leaders from the party, the leader said.

"He told us that all expenses of the rally will be borne by the party organisation. We have been asked to ensure maximum participation of masses in the programme," the TMC leader said.

At a press conference, post the closed-door meeting, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee stated the efforts will be made to bring more people from north Bengal to the rally.

"This time, we will break all records. We have asked our leaders to bring in more people from the north Bengal. We want maximum participation of common people at the July 21 rally," he said.

The TMC's focus on North Bengal comes amid the growing clamour for the creation of a separate state in the region by certain BJP MLAs, a demand which has been ruled out by the chief minister.

'Martyrs Day' is observed annually by TMC on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in 1993, when Mamata Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, had launched a march to the secretariat, demanding that voter card be made the only document to allow people to exercise their franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool Martyr's Day
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp