STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Advisory group recommends reducing gap for Covid booster jab to six months

The decision came amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in some states in the past 15 days.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A panel of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended reducing the gap between the second and the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from the current nine months to six months for those above 18 years of age, official sources said. The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) gave its recommendation to the Union Health Ministry, which will take the final call, official sources said.

The decision came amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in some states in the past 15 days. India’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded 195.67 crores, till Thursday morning, as per Union Health Ministry data.
At the moment, all those above 18 who have completed nine months after administering the second dose are eligible for the booster or precaution dose.

The Union Health Ministry last month allowed those travelling abroad to get the jab before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country. The members also discussed and reviewed the findings of a study by the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as a precaution dose a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination.

Officials said the panel found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots and stated that no recommensdation for it can be made as of now. The CMC study was on Covishield and Covaxin.

The panel, among other things, also discussed the threat of monkeypox, which has spread to 25 European countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for urgent action to control the fast-rising cases of monkeypox.

So far, no monkeypox case has been reported in India, with authorities issuing detailed guidelines for its prevention and control. Surveillance has been heightened at airports and ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 navirus ic
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp