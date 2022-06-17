Agnipath scheme: Amidst protests, Government issues clarification to bust the Myths

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: As the violent protest against Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces, the government on Thursday issued a clarification on the Myths and Facts on Agnipath Program saying that the new scheme will not only open several avenues but will also bring financial support and also priority to join Central Armed Police Forces.

The clarification also touched upon the issues like operational effectiveness, regimental systems and the myth that the scheme was implemented without consultation with the serving armed forces officers.

There will be a financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package', which will provide financial independence to the youths and even help them to venture into entrepreneurship.

Under the new scheme, the Army is expected to induct around 40,000 soldiers, the Navy is expected to intake around 3,000 sailors and the IAF is set to recruit 3,000 airmen this year.

Myth: Future of Agniveers is insecure

Facts: For those wishing to be entrepreneurs – they will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. For those wishing to study further- they will be given a 12 class equivalent certificate and bridging course for further studies.

For those wishing to obtain jobs- they will be given priority in CAPFs and State Police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Myth: Opportunities for youth will decrease as a result of Agnipath

Facts: Opportunities for youth to serve in armed forces will increase. In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple of the current recruitment in the armed forces.

Myth: Regimental bonding will be affected

Facts: No change is being done to the Regimental system. In Fact it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting cohesiveness of the unit.

Myth: This will harm the effectiveness of the Armed Forces

Facts: Such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and considered best practice for a youthful and agile army.

The numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3% of the armed forces.

Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks.

Myth: 21-year-olds are immature and unreliable for the army

Facts: Most armies across the world depend upon their youths.

At no point of time will there be more youngsters than experienced people. The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50%-50%, slowly in the very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks.

Myth: Agniveers will be a danger to society & join terrorists

Facts: This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces.

Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives.

Even now thousands retire from armed forces with skills etc. but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces.

Myth: No Consultation for former armed forces officers

Facts: Extensive consultations with serving armed forces officers for the last two years.

The proposal has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by Military officers. The department itself is a creation of this government.

Many former officers have recognized the advantages of the scheme and welcomed it.