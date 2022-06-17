Agnipath scheme: RJD, Left parties back protesters, call for Bihar bandh on Saturday

By Express News Service

PATNA: Main opposition RJD and Left parties have given a call for Bihar bandh on June 18 to lend their support to agitation launched by job aspirants against Centre's Agnipath scheme for short-term appointment in armed forces.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh told reporters in Patna that his party has given moral support to protest being extended by job aspirants against Centre's Agnipath scheme. He demanded withdrawal of the scheme launched on Tuesday which is in larger interest of youth.

Singh, a former minister, alleged that the Union government was ruining career of students who wished to serve in the armed forces. He claimed that the youth agitation has got nationwide support and grand alliance in Bihar was with them.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the students' agitation would pave the way for downfall of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “Is sarkar ki vidaee tay hai (government's fall is imminent),” he added.

ALSO READ | Agnipath: All you need to know about Army recruitment scheme that has India on the boil

BJP's two allies --JD-U and HAM -- have also demanded withdrawal of Agnipath scheme. JD-U parliamentary board chairperson Upendra Kushwaha said that the government should do rethink over its new policy for recruitment in central armed forces.

The violent protest over the issue continued for the third consecutive day on Friday. The compartments of at least nine trains were torched, railway stations vandalised and railway property damaged by agitators.

A police officer suffered bullet injury in his leg when a group of agitators opened fire in Rohtas district. The protestors ransacked the toll plaza on NH-2 and office of BJP in Rohtas district.

The ancestral house of deputy CM Renu Devi and BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal were also attacked by protestors at Bettiah in West Champaran district.

One police constable suffered injury in the stone pelting. When contacted, ADGP (law&order) Sanjay Singh said that over 24 FIRs have been lodged and 30 people arrested from different parts of state for causing damage to public property.

“Instructions have been issued to all SPs to maintain close surveillance on trouble makers and take action accordingly,” he said, adding that situation was tense but under control.