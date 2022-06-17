Allahabad HC halts action against ‘illegal farmhouses’ in Noida

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a case related to the possible demolition of illegal farm houses constructed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Allahabad High Court has directed the authorities concerned to maintain status quo as of date for 20 days. This is with regard to the farmhouses constructed in the area falling within the flood plain zone of rivers Yamuna and Hindon in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The court passed the stay order while hearing a petition filed by Harit Kisan Kalyan Samiti, challenging the public notice issued by Noida Authority on June 8, 2022. As per the notice issues by the authorities, alleged illegal farmhouses and constructions built on the flood bank area are liable to be demolished.

Disposing of the writ petition, a division bench, comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Sameer Jain, permitted the petitioner to file objection to the notice within ten days. The court, in its order dated June 14, further directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida to decide the objections, when filed.

In the petition, the petitioner had challenged a public notice dated June 8, 2022 issued by Noida authorities stating that in the notified area falling under its jurisdiction, no construction activity is permissible without its approval. “Recently a number of illegal constructions have been raised in the development area which is flood plain zone of river Yamuna/Hindon and that too without getting any building plan sanctioned. Hence, all constructions in the notified area/flood plain zone are illegal and should be removed forthwith, failing which, it would be demolished by the Noida authority,” the notice added.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that most of the constructions raised by members of the petitioner-society (Harit Kisan Kalyan Samiti) dated back to year 2010 and now straightaway, the Noida authority had issued the public notice on June 8 threatening to demolish the constructions.

2 farmhouses demolished

Noida: Two more farmhouses and three large club houses that had come up illegally along the Yamuna floodplains in Noida were demolished by the local authority on Thursday, officials said. The action was carried out by the Noida Authority officials as part of their anti-encroachment campaign on government properties following instructions of CEO R Maheshwari, they said. In this entire process, about 140 employees of the Noida Authority were engaged from 8 am while five earth movers and three dumpers deployed for the task.