STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP allies in Bihar demand withdrawal of 'Agniapth's scheme amid protests in state

JD-U parliamentary board chairperson and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha said on Thursday that the union government should do a rethink on the scheme.

Published: 17th June 2022 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (File photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: BJP allies in Bihar have demanded immediate withdrawal of 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' scheme launched by the central government for short-term recruitment of Army personnel across the country.

Reacting to violent protest by job aspirants across the state over 'Agnipath' scheme, JD-U parliamentary board chairperson and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha said on Thursday that the union government should do a rethink on the scheme.

Kushwaha further said, “The proposed changes in recruitment policy of Indian Army, Navy and Airforce should be reconsidered. The widespread protest not only in Bihar but in other parts of the country shows job aspirants' angst against the scheme.”

Earlier, JD-U minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed scheme. 

“The students are protesting against 'Agnipath' scheme. In this case, the centre should talk to youths and their unions. The central government should also seek suggestions from people on the issue,” Yadav had said.

HAM's patron and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also corroborated the statement of JD-U leaders. Manjhi said, “Agnipath scheme is very dangerous for the country. It should be withdrawn immediately. I appeal from PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposed scheme and restore the old policy of recruitment in the Indian Army.”

On the other hand, RJD's young wing has threatened to burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh over the 'Agnipath' scheme in the state on Friday. Bihar witnessed widespread protest against the scheme for the last two days.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi urged the Bihar government to adopt the central government's 'Agnipath' policy in the recruitment process in the state. He appealed to protesting students not to indulge in damaging government property.

He also condemned the attack on BJP MLA Aruna Devi in Nawada, on the house of another leader C N Gupta in Saran and vandalising of the offices of BJP in Nawada and Madhubani districts. 

“The anti-socials have joined the protest. The authorities concerned should take action against them,” junior Modi asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Agniveer BJP Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Navy
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp