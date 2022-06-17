BJP allies in Bihar demand withdrawal of 'Agniapth's scheme amid protests in state

Ramashankar By

PATNA: BJP allies in Bihar have demanded immediate withdrawal of 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' scheme launched by the central government for short-term recruitment of Army personnel across the country.

Reacting to violent protest by job aspirants across the state over 'Agnipath' scheme, JD-U parliamentary board chairperson and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha said on Thursday that the union government should do a rethink on the scheme.

Kushwaha further said, “The proposed changes in recruitment policy of Indian Army, Navy and Airforce should be reconsidered. The widespread protest not only in Bihar but in other parts of the country shows job aspirants' angst against the scheme.”

Earlier, JD-U minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed scheme.

“The students are protesting against 'Agnipath' scheme. In this case, the centre should talk to youths and their unions. The central government should also seek suggestions from people on the issue,” Yadav had said.

HAM's patron and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also corroborated the statement of JD-U leaders. Manjhi said, “Agnipath scheme is very dangerous for the country. It should be withdrawn immediately. I appeal from PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposed scheme and restore the old policy of recruitment in the Indian Army.”

On the other hand, RJD's young wing has threatened to burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh over the 'Agnipath' scheme in the state on Friday. Bihar witnessed widespread protest against the scheme for the last two days.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi urged the Bihar government to adopt the central government's 'Agnipath' policy in the recruitment process in the state. He appealed to protesting students not to indulge in damaging government property.

He also condemned the attack on BJP MLA Aruna Devi in Nawada, on the house of another leader C N Gupta in Saran and vandalising of the offices of BJP in Nawada and Madhubani districts.

“The anti-socials have joined the protest. The authorities concerned should take action against them,” junior Modi asserted.