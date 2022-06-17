STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP rift widens as leaders scuffle at Rajasthan meet

Raje was to speak for about 25 minutes on subjects like BJP’s victory in four states, Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of employing 10 lakh youth and the Agneepath Sainik Scheme.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The infighting within the Rajasthan BJP refuses to abate despite top leadership’s repeated pleas for unity. In the latest episode, the rift resurfaced on Wednesday at a state working committee meeting in Kota where many supporters of ex-CM Vasundhara Raje were not allowed inside the venue. That led to a scuffle among BJP leaders. Raje had to leave the meeting, sources said.

The two-day meeting was supposed to chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections. Many senior leaders such as Bhavani Singh Rajawat and former party vice president Prahlad Panwar along with the former CM Vasundhara Raje were to attend it. However, except Raje, everyone else was stopped at the gate. This angered the leaders, leading to a clash. Videos of the scuffle have gone viral.

Raje was to speak for about 25 minutes on subjects like BJP’s victory in four states, Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of employing 10 lakh youth and the Agneepath Sainik Scheme. However, Raje left much before the meeting ended.State BJP chief Satish Poonia refused to take questions from the media.

Later, leader of the Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said, “Raje had left before the meeting was over. Why she left without addressing a session, only she can tell.” Raje apparently went to RSS office where she spoke with officials for a few hours. Sources said she had prepared her speech on the Modi government’s achievements, but she was asked to speak on a new subject.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp