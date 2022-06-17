STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Central probe agencies working under pressure due to Centre's repressive policies': Pilot

He said the Congress is opposing politicisation of these institutions.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday alleged that the central investigative agencies are working under political pressure due to the repressive policies of the Centre.

He said the Congress is opposing politicisation of these institutions.

Congress leaders and workers on Friday demonstrated at the Collectorate Circle here against the alleged repressive policies of the central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The unnecessary pressure of the Government of India, the political pressure that is on the central agencies is visible to all. The way the ED has decided to torture Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a malicious spirit. We all Congress people oppose it," Pilot told reporters.

Referring to the CBI raids at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot, he said, "You know, the CBI has raided the place of Chief Minister Gehlot's brother today. It is a proof that whether it is the Income Tax Department or CBI or Enforcement Directorate ED, all these agencies are working under political pressure."

"The opposition of the Congress is against politicizing these institutions," he said.

On Centre's Agnipath scheme, Pilot said, "A game is being played with the youth of the country and with the recruitment process of India's army."

Pilot said the central government should fill 1.25 lakh posts already lying vacant, fill the backlog in paramilitary forces and police, before starting new recruitment.

"This entire Agnipath scheme will have to be put to a halt with immediate effect," he said.

On the Enforcement Directorate summoning Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case, he said, "Neither an FIR has been lodged nor any allegation has been made in this case. We have not committed any fraud, but by opening up the seven-year-old case, we just want to indicate that we will suppress the voice of those who oppose the BJP and oppose the central government."

"But the Congressmen of the entire country are united. We will fight for truth at all costs and fight for justice," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Congress Rahul Gandhi National Herald Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp