Comments against Prophet: Arrest Sharma, Jindal immediately, says Maharashtra Congress leader

These statements have deeply offended Muslims and a team of senior policemen must be formed to arrest the duo, Naseem Khan, who is the state Congress' working president, said.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leader and former state minister Naseem Khan on Friday sought the arrests of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged objectionable statements and tweets against Prophet Mohammad.

These statements have deeply offended Muslims and a team of senior policemen must be formed to arrest the duo, Khan, who is the state Congress' working president, said.

Khan said he had written on the issue to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

His letter stated that the Muslim community had held protests across the state and FIRs had been registered against Sharma and Jindal in some police stations but no arrest had taken place.

This lack of arrests has caused displeasure among Muslims and the state government must take immediate action, he said.

TAGS
Nupur Sharma Naveen Kumar Jindal BJP Congress Naseem Khan Prophet Mohammad Hate Speech
