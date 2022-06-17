Congress leaders complain to V-P, Speaker about police action

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested the Enforcement Directorate to defer his questioning to Monday, saying he has to tend to his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi. The agency had summoned him for questioning in the National Herald case for the fourth day on Friday.

The Congress, meanwhile, held a series of protests in Delhi and other states over the “brutal police action” against its leaders and workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders had alleged that they were thrashed and that the police had entered the party office in Delhi forcefully.

A delegation of Congress MPs met the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman and raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of party lawmakers, including some women, by the Delhi Police. The delegation that met Speaker Om Birla was led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He narrated how some party MPs, including Jothimani, were allegedly dragged by the police personnel and that her clothes ‘were torn’. A separate delegation led by Mallikarjun Kharge. met RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and brought to his notice the violations of privileges of MPs by the police.