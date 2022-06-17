Country's youth angry, immediately roll back Agnipath scheme: AAP to PM Modi 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "immediately" roll back the Agnipath scheme to save the country from "burning" in the anger of youth as protests against the Centre's new plan for recruitment into the armed forces intensified on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party extended its support to the demands of youth for the roll back of the scheme but made a fervent appeal to the protesters to exercise their right to protest in a democratic manner, instead of resorting to vanadalism and arson.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh also announced that his party will hold protest against the scheme across all districts in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, alleging that the prime minister has brought the scheme for recruitment into the armed forces to cater to the demand of trained security guards in private companies.

Those to be recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be left nowhere after completion of the four years of their services as it does not provide for pension and other benefits to them, he claimed.

"Narendra Modi ji has brought this Agnipath scheme to benefit private companies. He wants to make army his private agency, a training centre for security guards," Singh charged.

By bringing this scheme, the prime minister has done the work of reducing the pride of the country's Army, he alleged. "This is insult of the country's Army and the country's youth as well," he added.

Singh said youth, who have been joining the armed forces, dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and does even hesitate to make supreme sacrifice because they know that the government will take care of their family members if they are not there with them tomorrow.

In the Agnipath scheme, however, the government has not made provisions for pensions and other benefits for those to be joining and leaving after completion four years of their service, he said.

He termed as "completely inadequate" the post-service benefits offered to those joining the armed forces under the new scheme, saying the money they will get after completing their four years of service will be spent "in two minutes" if someone in their family fall sick and need treatment.

After four years of service, no option would be available before them "other than committing suicide, begging, taking the path of crime or searching job of security guard in some private company to earn Rs 8000- Rs 15000 per month, he claimed.

The AAP leader asked the prime minister to roll back the scheme, saying "With your jumlas, the country has been deceived several times. That's why your party's name has become Bharatiya Jhutha Party."

He said country's youth are "angry" and have taken to streets to protest against the Agnipath scheme demanding its roll back. "I want to request the prime minister -- save this country from burning in the anger of country's youth. You still have time. Roll back the scheme," he said.

Singh also appealed to those protesting against the scheme to refrain from resorting to vandalism and burning of public properties.

"I would appeal to the country's youth with folded hands that there is no benefit in causing harm to others and burning our own property," he said, adding "Hold your protest democratically exercising your rights guaranteed under the Constitution," he said, extending his party's support to the demand for roll of the Agnipath scheme.

The AAP on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "betrayed" the country's youth with the announcement of 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

In a video message, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Singh also exhorted the country's youth to "wake up" and raise their voice against the Centre's decision "in a democratic manner", and said the AAP will raise the issue with "full force" in the upcoming Parliament session if the Centre does not roll back the scheme.