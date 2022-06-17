EAM Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Indonesian counterpart

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held "productive" talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi with a focus on bilateral cooperation in several key areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

The talks were held under the framework of the India-Indonesia Joint Commission.

Marsudi is on a visit to India primarily to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of New Delhi and ASEAN member states that took place on Thursday.

After the talks, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of ties under the India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership. "Just concluded a productive 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with FM Retno Marsudi," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"Reviewed entire gamut of our ties in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with focus on political, defense & security, economic and trade, S&T and space, connectivity and p2p ties," he said.