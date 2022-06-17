Floods & landslides claim 20 lives in Assam, Meghalaya

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty people died in the rain-induced floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya on Friday.

Seven persons died in Assam and the remaining 13 in Meghalaya.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said, “As per flood data till 8 pm, 22 districts and 11,03,026 people have been affected. Seven persons died. The final data is yet to come.”

With these, 52 persons have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the state since May. Cropland affected was in areas of 20,141.99 hectares.

Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Kopili, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Manas and Beki were in a spate, flowing above the danger level. Several areas of Guwahati, Rangiya and Nalbari remained inundated.

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were among agencies engaged in the rescue and evacuation of the marooned.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, all the 13 persons lost their lives in landslides. The deaths were reported from three districts – East Khasi Hill, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills.

“Pained to learn about the death of 7 individuals in Mawsynram Block, #EastKhasiHills District due to landslides & 2 deaths in #SouthWestKhasiHills District (1 civilian & 1 @BSF_Meghalaya jawan),” he tweeted about the latest incidents.

Earlier in the day, four persons died in two incidents of landslides in South Garo Hills. In one of the incidents, three members of a family, including a minor, had lost their lives.

Several roads in the state were either damaged or washed away by the rains and the landslides.

The movement of vehicles from Assam’s Brahmaputra valley to Barak valley in the state remained disrupted following landslides in Meghalaya through which the road passes.

The Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre issued warning for thunderstorm with lightning and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in parts of the Northeast.