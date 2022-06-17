STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate speech row: Controversial priest Narsinghanand put under 'house arrest'

The Ghaziabad administration had earlier issued a notice to him, warning of legal action if he makes a statement which spreads communal hatred.

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati of the Dasna Devi temple here was put under "house arrest" for a day on Friday, days after he declared to visit the Delhi's Jama Masjid.

The priest had said he would go to the mosque on June 17 and give a presentation on the Quran.

The Ghaziabad administration had earlier issued a notice to him, warning of legal action if he makes a statement which spreads communal hatred.

On his detention, SDM (Sadar) Vinay Kumar Singh told PTI, "The step was taken to maintain law and order in the district."

He said the priest will be kept under strict watch till midnight.

Meanwhile, a purported video clip of the priest surfaced on social media.

"Muslims are wandering on the road without any fear. Violence is spreading day by day in the country and Muslim leaders are releasing 'fatwa' for beheading the Hindus," he said in the video.

"In the British period, our saints used to visit the Jama Masjid under the security of the British to discuss scriptures. Present-day rulers will not provide security to Hindus and are suppressing their genuine demands," he alleged.

"On the other hand, Muslim leaders like Owaisi and Madani have been given free hand to plan the strategy for slaughtering Hindus," the priest added.

He urged Hindus to save Hinduism.

