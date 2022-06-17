STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Indonesia renew deal on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports

The deal was renewed during a meeting today with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission meeting.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:17 PM

The External Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart from Indonesia Retno Marsudi T(Photo| S Jaishankar Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia renewed the agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

This deal was renewed during the 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting held in New Delhi.

Taking to social media the S Jaishankar tweeted, "Just concluded a productive 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with FM Retno Marsudi. Renewed our agreement on visa waiver on diplomatic and official passports and witnessed the exchange of agreements that will further strengthen our counter-narcotics and trade cooperation."

During the meeting, the External Minister and his counterpart from Indonesia Retno Marsudi also exchanged views on the India-ASEAN partnership and the cooperation of the countries in the UN and G20.

The two countries also discussed the regional and global issues including Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict.

India hosted the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17, marking the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country's strategic partnership with ASEAN.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a grouping of 10 member countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and India. 

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers, ASEAN Secretary-General and Representatives of Foreign Ministers along with Dr Jaishankar today addressed the Ministerial Session of the twelfth edition of Delhi Dialogue (DDXII) which focuses on 30 years of ASEAN-India relations with the theme 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'.

Launched in 2009, Delhi Dialogue is India's premier annual Track 1.5 Dialogue, which aims to strengthen ASEAN-India relations in the context of the contemporary global and regional scenario.

The SAIFMM was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

