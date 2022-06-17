STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Nupur Sharma untraceable?

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal after their derogatory remarks against the Prophet triggered protests.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Former national spokesperson of BJP, Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad is untraceable, says reports quoting police sources and Maharashtra Home Department. 

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for Nupur Sharma in Delhi but she couldn't be traced, say sources.

Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal had made derogatory statements against the Prophet, sparking protests in parts of the country. The remarks also led to diplomatic protests by Islamic nations.

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday condemned remarks made by the suspended BJP leaders about the Prophet Muhammad.

ALSO READFIR against TV journalist Navika Kumar for remarks made by Nupur Sharma in news debate

According to reports, State Department spokesman Ned Price, while talking to the media, said that the US condemned the offensive comments made by two BJP officials, now-suspended, and also added that it is good to see that the party has publicly condemned those comments.

The BJP had suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal late last month as the row over their remarks escalated.

