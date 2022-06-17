STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand High Court rejects state government plea to defer PILs seeking probe against Soren

The IA was filed by Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan on Wednesday, seeking adjournment on hearing of the PIL against Soren.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  The Jharkhand High Court has turned down the Interlocutory Application  (IA) filed by the Jharkhand government requesting to defer the hearing on PILs seeking probe against CM Hemant Soren as advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for it, has tested positive for Covid-19. The HC is to hear the PILs on merit on Friday for the alleged mining scam.

The IA was filed by Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan on Wednesday, seeking adjournment on hearing of the PIL against Soren. “The HC has rejected the contention and said that it would list both the PILs for June 17. It said that it would take a decision during the hearing whether to continue the hearing or defer it,” said petitioner’s advocate, Rajiv Kumar. 

In his petition, the Advocate General said the state has filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the order passed by High Court, he said. “The Advocate General pleaded that the listing and hearing SLP before a vacation court of the SC may be a time taking process, and hence, the HC should defer the hearing,” said Kumar. The SC will also hear the SLP challenging the order passed by HC on the maintainability of PIL on Friday. 

PILs over mining scam charges

The HC  is to hear arguments on the merit of the PILs, which will decide whether the investigation should be handed over to the CBI or not. The Jharkhand High Court on June 3 had given its approval for the hearing on the PIL seeking probe against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also on transactions of some shell companies purportedly operated by his family members and associates.
 

