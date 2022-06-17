STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai named PCI chief, first woman to head the media watchdog

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Published: 17th June 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai on Friday became the first women chairperson of the Press Council of India (PCI) with the government formally announcing her appointment.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The name of 72-year-old Justice Desai for the post of PCI chairperson was recently cleared by a committee comprising Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PCI member Prakash Dubey.

Before her stint in the apex court from September 13, 2011 to October 29, 2014, she was a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Desai, 72, had recently headed the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir which was set up to redraw the Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory.

The post of the PCI chairman was lying vacant since Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad (retd) completed his term and demitted office last November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Press Council of India
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp