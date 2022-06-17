STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata: Woman asked to consume spiked drink, gang raped by male colleagues

The incident which took place last week but was reported Thursday has raised a storm in social media with netizens condemning it and demanding strict action against the culprits.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 30-year-old woman employee of a BPO here who was gang raped by two male colleagues at an office party, had her drink spiked by another female colleague before her trauma unfolded, police who are investigating the incident said Friday.

An initial probe into the alleged crime revealed that the 30-year-old victim was forced to have the spiked drink after she was taken inside a hotel room by her female colleague, the police officer said.

"CCTV footage showed that the woman had entered the hotel at around 2.45 pm with other colleagues. The footage showed that she left the hotel alone after 9 PM. We are trying to get the footage of the floor where she went," the officer said.

According to the complaint by the victim, the female accused had misguided her and taken her to the room where two other colleagues were drinking, he added.

"Inside, she was asked to consume the drink which was spiked. The crime seems to have been committed after she fell unconscious. She was left alone inside the hotel room by the three who fled," the police officer said.

The three accused who were earlier arrested are being interrogated, he said.

"We are talking to the hotel manager and other staff. Necessary documents have been collected from the hotel room and sent for forensic tests," the police officer said, adding that the room at the hotel has been sealed.

At least three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of their colleague at an office party in a city hotel in the Chinar Park area of the city, police said on Thursday.

The victim is a young woman who is an employee of an IT company and the gang rape took place on Saturday last week, the police said.

"The woman was allegedly offered a spiked drink, taken to a room of the hotel and gang-raped," a senior police official said.

The victim has lodged a complaint in the Baguihati police station and gave specific names of those who she allegedly committed the crime.

Based on the complaint we have arrested the three from the city.

