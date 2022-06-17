STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lynching case: Court to record statement of victim Mohammad Akhlaq's daughter on Monday

Akhlaq was lynched by a mob in 2015 allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house.

Published: 17th June 2022 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives mourn the death of farmer Mohammad Akhlaq at his home in Bisara village about 45 kilometers 25 miles from New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

Relatives mourn the death of farmer Mohammad Akhlaq at his home in Bisara village about 45 kilometers 25 miles from New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: A fast-track court here deferred till Monday the recording of the statement of lynching victim Mohammad Akhlaq's daughter as she could not depose before it due to lack of security.

Akhlaq was lynched by a mob in 2015 allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house.

His daughter could not depose before Justice Anil Kumar Singh at the District and Sessions Court on Friday in Surajpur due to lack of police security for her, said Yusuf Saifi, who is representing Akhlaq's family in the case.

He said police officials were engaged in law and order duty on Friday.

"Shaista had recorded her statement on June 14. She had to continue the recording of her statement today. However, due to unavailability of proper security she could not visit the court after which the court fixed Monday as the next date," Saifi told PTI.

The 52-year-old Akhlaq, a resident of Bisada village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, was lynched on September 28, 2015 by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house.

Once the statements of all witnesses are recorded, the hearing in the seven-year-old case will move to the evidence stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Akhlaq Lynching
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp