Maharashtra: BJP warns of approaching HC over Congress leader's anti-PM remarks

By PTI

NAGPUR: The BJP's Nagpur unit on Friday said it will approach the Bombay High Court if the police do not apply additional IPC sections in the case against Congress leader Sheikh Hussain for his alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A BJP delegation led by former Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule met with Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, demanding that non-bailable sections be applied in the case against Hussain.

Hussain was booked by the Gittikhadan police in Nagpur on Tuesday night for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the prime minister during a rally on Monday, following which local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP Zone I Dr Sandip Pakhale demanding action against him.

An offence under sections 294 and 504 of the IPC was registered against Hussain on the basis of a complaint lodged by Vinod Damodar Kanhare, the president of the BJP's West Nagpur unit.

The Congress leader was arrested and released on bail on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule claimed that the Nagpur police had registered an FIR under weaker and bailable sections of the IPC.

"We have come to the Nagpur police demanding that they should slap additional IPC sections against Hussain. We will give three days' time to the police or will approach the high court," the BJP leader said.

He further demanded that Congress leaders present on dais during Hussain's speech be made co-accused in the case.

When asked about BJP leader Nupur Sharma's recent remarks about Prophet Mohammad and if she should not be arrested for her statement, Bawankule said that the party had taken strict action against her and offences have also registered wherever complaints have been lodged against her.

Meanwhile, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the police had followed proper procedure while registering the case against Hussain.

The Congress leader had got bail, as the sections were bailable.

Besides, the police are investigating the matter, the senior official said, denying that there was any political pressure in the case.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress raised objections to Bawankule and other BJP leaders addressing the media in the meeting room of the Nagpur police commissionerate.

Youth Congress national secretary Ajit Singh said this act of the BJP leaders was illegal.

The BJP delegation met the press after submitting a memorandum to the Nagpur police commissioner, Singh claimed.

It will seem as if the police is not impartial and was supporting a party, the Youth Congress leader alleged.