Maharashtra: Man assaulted over status message supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Three men have been arrested in connection with the assault, said an official of MIDC police station in Solapur.

Published: 17th June 2022 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Posters of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal set on fire during a protest over the controversial remarks of the two leaders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in Maharashtra's Solapur city over a status message supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, police said on Thursday.

Narendra Sriram, the complainant, changed his WhatsApp status message on June 11 to support Sharma whose controversial comment about Prophet Mohammad had kicked up a huge row, the official said.

"Some of the accused, who are Sriram's friends, got angry and abused him. He apologised and the matter was resolved. But on June 13, the four main accused and others allegedly assaulted him near his house," the official said.

Sriram managed to run away from the spot, he added.

Police registered a case against Nisar Sayyad, Nouhid, Wasim Pathan, Altaf Shaikh and five or six unidentified persons.

Three of the accused have been arrested and an investigation is on, the official said.

