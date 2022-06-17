Minister of Information and Broadcasting drafts Prasar Bharati procurement policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has prepared a procurement policy for Prasar Bharati to procure materials, services, and work of the specified quality at the most competitive prices in a fair, just and transparent manner. The maiden effort is part of the government’s ease of doing business initiative.

The policy is a directive to all procurement entities in all Prasar Bharati verticals, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD). The policy was released by the secretary of I&B Ministry Apurva Chandra on Wednesday in the presence of senior functionaries of Prasar Bharati and ministry officials.

“Prasar Bharati was in need of a uniform and well-documented policy guideline and processes in place, ensuring that critical works are completed on time, in a well-coordinated manner, and with the fewest cost overruns possible,” said the ministry.

Chandra said that the efforts in bringing such a comprehensive policy will help the organisation in achieving many milestones. The procurement will be segregated into major steps with modes of procurement which will impact on process standardisation and reduction in procurement timelines.