National Institute of Open Schooling to develop customised courses for Class 10 pass Agniveers to get Class 12 certificates: Pradhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Backing the defence ministry’s new recruitment policy Agnipath, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) would develop customised courses for Class 10 pass Agniveers to get Class 12 certificates. Pradhan said the certificate will enable Agniveers to pursue jobs and higher education across India.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Department of School Education and Literacy through its autonomous institution, the NIOS, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities to enable those Agniveers who are Class 10 pass to further their education and obtain a Class 12 certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but also relevant to their area of service. The certificate will be recognised for both employment and higher education purposes.

“This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up a productive role in society later in life,” it said. This special programme of NIOS will facilitate enrolment, development of courses, student support, provision of self-learning material, accreditation of study centres, personal contact programme, evaluation and certification.

The open schooling system of NIOS which is extremely user-friendly and accessible to all from anywhere anytime opens its doors to all the Agniveers, the statement said.

Bachelor degree too on offer

The MoE had on Wednesday announced that it will launch a special three-year skill based bachelor degree programme for such defence personnel which will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the armed forces. The degree programme will be offered by IGNOU

Govt’s ‘fact check’ to bust ‘myths’

Here are some questions being raised against the Agnipath scheme and the govt’s counter to that:

Future of Agniveers is insecure

Those wishing to be entrepreneurs after their four-year stint in the Army will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. Those wishing to study further will be given a Class 12 certificate and bridging course for further studies. Those wishing to obtain jobs will be given priority in CAPFs and state police recruitments. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Opportunities for youth will decrease

The opportunities for youth to serve in armed forces will increase. In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple of the current recruitment in the armed forces.

Regimental bonding will be affected

No change is being done to the regimental system. In fact, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting cohesiveness of the unit

Will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces

Such a short term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and considered best practice for a youthful and agile army. The numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3% of the armed forces. Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the Army after four years. Hence Army will get the tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks.

21-yr-olds are immature & unreliable for the Army

Most armies across the world depend upon their youths. At no point of time will there be more youths than experienced people. The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50%-50% of youth and experienced ranks.

Once out of the forces, Agniveers will be a danger to society and join the ranks of terrorists

This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives. Even now thousands retire from armed forces with skills etc. but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces.