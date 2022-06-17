New LPG connection gets expensive

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: With the oil marketing companies increasing the one-time security deposit for domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) connections, a customer would have to pay an additional Rs 750 starting from June 16.

The deposit stands increased from Rs 1,450 to Rs 2,200 for the cylinder while for the pressure regulator it has been raised to Rs 250 from the existing Rs 150. For customers in the northeastern States, it has been revised to Rs 2,000 for the cylinder and Rs 200 for the pressure regulator.

The earlier price was Rs 1450 for each new connection.

Further, the security deposit for two cylinders while taking a new connection is Rs 4,400.

For a 5 kg cylinder, the security money has gone up from Rs 800 to Rs 1150, while Rs 150 and Rs 25 will have to be paid for the pipe and passbook respectively.

The increase in the security deposit, which was revised last in October 2012 and undertaken now in the wake of higher steel prices, is bound to raise hackles as it comes in the backdrop of a series of upward revisions in the LPG price since December, a report quoting sources said.