Nupur Sharma row hasn't affected India's ties with Middle East: MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The controversy over expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks about Prophet Mohammed has not affected India's relations with Middle-Eastern countries, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a lecture meeting in a city college, Muraleedharan said, "The relationship between India and Middle East countries is in no way affected because of the recent incident. Good relationship is being maintained with them. Those countries understand India's stand."

Earlier, delivering a speech on India's success story in foreign policy in PM Narendra Modi's era, the minister said that the PM protects not just people living in India, but also the diaspora.

"The government of India always makes efforts to protect people of Indian origin who live all over the world. In the last two and half years, we have seen the global pandemic situation and the recent war between Ukraine and Russia," he pointed out.

"During the period, the government ensured safe evacuation of thousands of people from Ukraine through Operation Ganga. Besides, the government evacuated Indian citizens and Indian origin and foreign nationals from Afghanistan through Operation Devi Shakti. Operation Vande Bharat helped several thousands return home during the pandemic," he added.

Referring to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, he said, "India provides regular assistance such as financial, energy security, fuel, medicines, food materials, commodities, etc. These reach every Sri Lankan in a balanced way including the Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan citizen."

We won't interfere in AIADMK's affairs: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday said his party will not interfere in the internal affairs of AIADMK, which is facing calls for unitary leadership. Annamalai said this while addressing media persons in the city.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu police are puppets at the hands of the CM, he appealed to him to focus on improving the law & order situation in the State rather than blame the Centre. He demanded that the State government release a white paper on Tangedco’s agreement with a private power generation company.