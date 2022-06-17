STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patidar leader Naresh Patel won’t join Congress

Sources say his decision was based on the state of affairs within the Congress.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel

Patidar leader Naresh Patel

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Post Hardik Patel’s exit, the Congress has suffered yet another setback in Gujarat. Patidar leader and chairman of the influential Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, has scotched rumours of his joining politics.

At a presser at Kagwad, near Rajkot, Patel said, “I will not join politics.” The Congress was hoping to inject some life into its campaign, at least in the Saurashtra region, by capitalising on Patel’s social standing. Patel had also met party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources say his decision was based on the state of affairs within the Congress. “He was in talks with election strategist Prashant Kishore, who was also expected to join the Congress,” said a source. “With Kishore refusing to join, there wasn’t much that the Congress could offer Patel to have ensure his steady political career,” said a party leader.

Patel indicated that he was serious about joining politics. “The lockdown provided me with a lot of time. I read about Sardar Patel and other freedom fighters. I felt that joining politics can also help in serving people. This was my opinion. So I decided to get the opinion of the people. We did a survey,” said Patel. The result of the survey was surprising. “Half of the elders surveyed do not want me to join politics, whereas women and 80% of the youth want me to be in politics,” he said, adding that if he joined any party, many projects of Khodaldham would suffer. 

“The focus should be on these projects so that people belonging to all communities are benefited,” said Patel. BJP state president CR Patil said Patel was entitled to his opinion. “He is competent enough to take the decision.” Patel’s support could have been crucial in Saurashtra. He belongs to the Leuva sub-caste of the Patidars whose population is spread across the state.

Congress dejected

An air of despondency descended over the Congress in Gujarat after Naresh Patels’ decision. “We had made all preparations to welcome him. He had to make a decision,” state party chief Jagdish Thakor said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Patel Congress
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp