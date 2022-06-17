PM Narendra Modi on 2nd tour to poll-bound Himachal in 15 days 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached on two-day visit to Dharmashala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to attend the National Conference of Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs. He received a rousing welcome during a road show.

Bouyed by massive response of recent road show in Shimla, carried out on May 31 on the completion of eight years of the government at the Centre, the PM opted to hold another roadshow in the poll-bound state. He travelled in an open jeep accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

According to official sources, the PM will review the status of national education policy, urban governance, and many other national schemes which have been launched across the country by the central government. Over 200 senior officers have arrived to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources said that the PM’s second visit in Himachal Pradesh in the last 15 days has sent the BJP not in poll mode and has also energised the cadre, especially women workers.

“Even today, during the road show, more women turned up. This shows that the BJP is well poised to retain power,” Anup Thakur, a BJP leader said, adding that the Prime Minister’s popularity will certainly make the party continue its governance in the state.