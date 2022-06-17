STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police on high alert across cities ahead of Friday prayers

Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta said a mock drill was conducted with the additional forces deployed, and barricades have been put in at least 25 sensitive localities.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bakrid Muslims namaz

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/RANCHI:  In the wake of stiff protests by members of the minority community after the namaz on Friday, police forces have been put on high alert to avert any possible trouble related to law and order this week. 

In Uttar Pradesh, the district administrations are in communication with religious leaders while appealing to people to maintain peace. In many districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj, Section 144 prohibiting public gatherings has been clamped.

In Ranchi, which saw violent clashes on June 10 over comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammad, the district administration has beefed up the security at religious places. 

A senior UP Police official said 130 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary, 10 companies of Rapid Action Force and over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order in the state.  

Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta said a mock drill was conducted with the additional forces deployed, and barricades have been put in at least 25 sensitive localities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp