Police on high alert across cities ahead of Friday prayers

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/RANCHI: In the wake of stiff protests by members of the minority community after the namaz on Friday, police forces have been put on high alert to avert any possible trouble related to law and order this week.

In Uttar Pradesh, the district administrations are in communication with religious leaders while appealing to people to maintain peace. In many districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj, Section 144 prohibiting public gatherings has been clamped.

In Ranchi, which saw violent clashes on June 10 over comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammad, the district administration has beefed up the security at religious places.

A senior UP Police official said 130 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary, 10 companies of Rapid Action Force and over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order in the state.

Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta said a mock drill was conducted with the additional forces deployed, and barricades have been put in at least 25 sensitive localities.