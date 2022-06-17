STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remark row: Bhim Sena chief arrested for threatening suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

The police said Nawab Satpal Tanwar had posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs one crore on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for threatening and announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore on now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Friday.

Tanwar was arrested on Thursday from Gurugram.  The police said Tanwar posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony. Recently, various handles on Twitter and other social media platforms were posting materials which were spreading hate. 

In one such case, Tanwar, who claimed to be the chief of Bhim Sena, posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs one crore on Sharma and was trying to fuel communal disharmony, the statement stated. 

  • CGSreedharamurthy
    It is better to ban permanently Watsap And other media and more over these elements are misusing younger generations and spoil their future also
    1 day ago reply
