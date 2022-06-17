Prophet remark row: Bhim Sena chief arrested for threatening suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for threatening and announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore on now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Friday.

Tanwar was arrested on Thursday from Gurugram. The police said Tanwar posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony. Recently, various handles on Twitter and other social media platforms were posting materials which were spreading hate.

In one such case, Tanwar, who claimed to be the chief of Bhim Sena, posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs one crore on Sharma and was trying to fuel communal disharmony, the statement stated.