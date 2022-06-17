STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Jharkhand HC seeks government report on Ranchi violence

Two people were killed and two dozen critically injured in violent protests in the state capital on June 10.

Published: 17th June 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pigeons look for food on a road as security personnel patrol, a day after clashes during protest against remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to furnish a report on the recent Ranchi violence over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice S N Prasad were hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Yadav on the Ranchi violence.

The court directed the state government to mention steps taken to nab the culprits and the future course of action.

The bench also wanted to know how stones were gathered and police pelted with those.

Media reports claimed that shots were also fired at the police.

The court observed that such actions can't be tolerated and the miscreants would be taken to task.

The bench also wanted to know the status of intelligence inputs of the state government.

The case will again be heard on June 24.

Meanwhile, a slew of issues, including by-election to Mandar assembly seat and the recent violence over now-sacked BJP leader's religious remarks in Ranchi, were discussed at length at length on Friday by leaders of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, one of the senior members who attended the meeting said.

The constituents of the ruling coalition in the state, the JMM, Congress and the RJD, have recently formed a nine-member coordination committee to ensure smooth communication among the partners, and its maiden meeting was held during the day under the chairmanship of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, who is a member of the committee, told PTI, "We mainly talked about the preparations for the Mandar by-poll. Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took part in the meeting. We also discussed about the technicalities involved in the implementation of the election manifesto."

Thakur said that the committee members expressed concern over the violence that broke out in Ranchi on June 10, and deliberated about ways to avoid the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

Protests over sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad had turned violent on June 10 in Ranchi, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 CrpC.

Two persons were killed in the mayhem, and over 20 others, including police personnel, suffered injuries.

