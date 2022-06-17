STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Lucknow police puts up posters of protestors, removes within hours

The authorities had also urged the people to inform the police if they came to know about the whereabouts of the protestors on the posters promising them that their identity would not be disclosed.

Members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a Jharkhand redux, the Lucknow Police had also put up the posters of protestors at various places across the city on Wednesday night only to remove them on Thursday. The Lucknow police had been conducting raids to arrest those who had indulged in violent protests at local Tile Wali Masjid after last Friday prayers.

As per the police sources, the posters were put up for the identification of the trouble makers by the public.

The authorities had also urged the people to inform the police if they came to know about the whereabouts of the protestors on the posters promising them (informers) that their identity would not be disclosed.

As per the police sources, Lucknow police had identified around 200 trouble makers from the CCTV footage and video clips of the unrest at Tile Wali Masjid on June 10.  

All the protestors were under the strict vigil of the police department.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha claimed that in order to maintain peace during the Friday namaz, 61 sensitive locations were identified across the state capital. Besides 70 mosques were also identified where devotees gather in large numbers.  

Moreover, the old city areas had total of 550 mosques and the entire city was divided into 37 zones to keep a vigil and ensure peace after the prayers, said Sinha. The entire city would be under strict vigil through drone cameras and adequate forces were deployed to avert any untoward incident.  

Notices were also issued to owners of the houses where an unprecedented number of stones and empty glass bottles were spotted on rooftops added the police official.

