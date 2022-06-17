STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protest over Agnipath scheme escalates in Bihar, four trains set ablaze, deputy CM's house attacked

Reports said that a group of protestors attacked the house of Revu Devi at Bettiah in West Champaran district early on Friday.

Trains were set ablaze at different locations in the state( Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Protests over Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the Indian Army escalated in Bihar on Friday with protestors attacking the house of Deputy chief minister Renu Devi and setting ablaze at least four trains at different locations in the state.

Reports said that a group of protestors attacked the house of Renu Devi at Bettiah in West Champaran district early on Friday. The protestors pelted her house with stones causing extensive damage to the building. The deputy CM was not present in the house at the time of the attack.

“Such type of violence is very dangerous for the society. The protestors should remember that this is loss for the society,” Renu Devi, who is in Patna, told this reporter over phone. Earlier her son said that the police have been informed about the attack.

Another group of protestors also vandalised a fuel outlet belonging to BJP state chief and Bettiah MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal. Sources said that some shots were fired in the air by the protestors outside the residence of the BJP MP in Bettiah. However, nobody was injured in the firing.

In Patna, the protestors opened fire and ransacked shops and business establishments near Saguna Mor. The protestors also put up a road blockade and disrupted vehicular traffic on Bailey Road since morning. Police, however, remained a silent spectator.

Earlier, Vikaramsheela Express was set ablaze in Lakhisarai.  Amarnath Express was pelted with stone at Samastipur. A few bogies of Sampurna Kranti Express, Jammu Tabi-Guwahati Lohit Express were also set on fire. Delhi-Howrah grand cord line remained disrupted due to violent protest in Aurangabad.
On Thursday, trains were torched in Saran district. Similar protests were staged in Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Nawada and other districts. The protestors were demanding withdrawal of the scheme launched by the central government for recruitment of Army personnel.

