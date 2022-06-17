STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raids against Gehlot's brother 'vendetta politics', says Congress

The CBI carried out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

Published: 17th June 2022

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics.

The CBI carried out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

"This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced," Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

The probe agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations.

