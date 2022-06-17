STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shut due to Maoist violence, 260 schools reopen after 15 years

Students in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar are delighted after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced the reopening of 260 government schools after a gap of 15 years.

Published: 17th June 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Students in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar are delighted after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced the reopening of 260 government schools after a gap of 15 years. The four districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur are the epicentre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group.

Educational activities were stopped in these schools due to the violence unleashed by the Maoists. Children were either homeschooled or remained out of school.  Now, over 11,000 students have been enrolled in schools.

Baghel announced the reopening of the schools virtually, and interacted with the students and parents on the occasion of Shala Pravesh Utsav (school admission festival), which is held on June 16 across the state every year.

According to an official estimate, over 400 government schools closed down for reasons related to left-wing extremism (LWE), since many school buildings were targeted after the now-disbanded controversial government-backed anti-naxal peace campaign, Salwa Judum, began in 2005.

Most students remained out of school all these years. “Only a few might have gone to ‘Porta Cabins’ (residential schools for children in LWE-affected  areas),” Alok Shukla, principal secretary (school education), said. “Now, after we have been able to go to these areas, the children have been brought back to seek education.”

The state government’s decision came following the plea by the local communities to reopen the schools. The maximum number of schools have been reopened in Bijapur (158) followed by Sukma (97), Narayanpur (four) and Dantewada (one).

Requisite arrangements, such as recruitment of staff, admission and revised enrollment of children, and restoration of buildings, have already been carried out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Maoist
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp