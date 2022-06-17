STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stepmother of Kanpur violence key accused served notice for 'illegal' hostel

The notice, issued on Tuesday, was pasted the next day at Purvanchal Boys hostel, a three-storey structure with 40 rooms, located in Hitkari Nagar, Kakadev, said a senior official.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

A security person stands guard as a worker drives a bulldozer to demolish illegal buildings, a week after Kanpur violence, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has served a notice to the stepmother of June 3 violence key accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi, seeking explanations why a hostel allegedly owned by her should not be demolished.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, was pasted the next day at Purvanchal Boys hostel, a three-storey structure with 40 rooms, located in Hitkari Nagar, Kakadev, said a senior official.

KDA's chief Engineer, Rohit Khanna, has issued the notice under section 27(1) of the Town Planning and Development Act asking Shahida Zafar Hashmi to appear before him on June 30 personally and submit a written explanation about raising of the structure at her 200-square yard plot without getting the map sanctioned.

If she fails to reply, the construction would be declared unauthorised, the notice read.

Shahida has been asked to submit her reply, with documents, by 12 noon June 30, said the Chief Engineer's notice.

In the notice, Khanna is said to have asked Shahida to submit in writing, as to why an order for demolition of the "illegally constructed hostel" should not be passed.

The notice also says if the owner fails to submit a suitable reply, a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for illegal construction will be imposed on her or him, and a fine of Rs 2,500 for each subsequent day if the offence continues.

The KDA had earlier demolished a building in Kanpur's Swaroop Nagar owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, allegedly a close aide of Zafar Hashmi.

It had also initiated action against a Kanpur-based builder, Haji Wasi, after his name came up allegedly in connection with funding to Zafar Hashmi, who is currently behind bars.

The KDA has sealed about a dozen buildings owned by Wasi in Chamanganj, Bansmandi, Chakeri, and Swaroop Nagar areas.

UP government has been quick to use bulldozers to raze properties of those whose names came up for leading the protests.

On June 12, the house of Javed Pump, one of the key accused in anti-BJP protests in Prayagraj, was bulldozed by the district authorities.

A day before that, Saharanpur authorities had demolished the houses of another two accused and shared videos of the act on social media.

Several districts in the state witnessed violent protests last Friday, staged to denounce a comment made against Prophet Mohammad by Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur Development Authority Zafar Hayat Hashmi Shahida Zafar Hashmi Kanpur violence Prophet Mohammad Nupur Sharma BJP
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp