10 percent vacancies in paramilitary forces to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA

The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

Published: 18th June 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, the Home Minister's Office said.

The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the Home Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The MHA also announced age relaxation for 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

In its second tweet, the Home Minister's Office said, "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles.

Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit."

