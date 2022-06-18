Agnipath protest: Private bus and truck set ablaze by Bihar bandh supporters in Jehanabad

By Express News Service

PATNA: A private bus and a truck were set ablaze by protestors in Bihar's Jehanabad district early on Saturday. Both the vehicles were parked on the premises of the Tehata police outpost in Jehanabad district.

The state-wide bandh has been called by various students unions against the centre's Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the Central Armed Forces. Main opposition RJD and left parties have lent their moral support to the students' agitation.

The state police headquarters has adequate security arrangements in the wake of bandh call given by RJD and left parties. ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Singh said that altogether 45 additional companies of the Armed Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the down-to-dusk bandh.

In Gopalganj, 15 people were arrested for trying to enforce bandh forcefully. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in the district in the wake of apprehension of road blockade, arson and stone-pelting by agitators.

Police patrolling in sensitive areas has been intensified as a precautionary measure. On Friday, job aspirants went on a rampage setting compartments of at least nine trains on fire and disrupting rail and road traffic throughout the day.

Railways were the worst hit as the protestors mainly targeted railway stations and trains. The offices of the ruling BJP were vandalised in different districts. The houses of deputy chief minister Renu Devi and BJP state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal were also attacked by the agitators.