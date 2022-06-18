Agnipath protests: Centre, BJP-ruled states try to allay youths' concerns with job promise

By Online Desk

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme announced by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been vehemently criticised by the Opposition, over issues such as lack of pension and job security, and has triggered massive protests across the country. In Hyderabad, one person was killed and four others were injured on Friday when the police opened fire on protestors. Elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the protests took violent turn with agitators setting trains on fire. Under fire from the Opposition parties and protesters, the Centre and various BJP-ruled states have tried to allay concerns of the agitating youth.

Here is a list of ministries of Central government and states which have announced preferences for Agniveers to assure the youth about their future.

Ministry of Home Affairs: The Ministry has announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The MHA also decided to give a relaxation of three years' age beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for the recruitment in paramilitary forces. For the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Ministry of Defence: Defence Ministry has reserved 10 per cent of the jobs for Agniveers in various organisations under it. The reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and the defence civilian posts, and all the 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSU).

Ministry of Civil Aviation: The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is planning to employ Agniveers for air traffic services, aircraft technician services, maintenance and overhaul of aircraft, meteorological and air accident investigation services etc.

Housing & Petroleum ministries: The PSUs (public sector undertakings) under Housing and Petroleum ministries said they are working on hiring ‘Agniveers’ after their four-year service. "This is a great scheme. I can say this on record that many PSUs under my ministries are already working on (hiring) trained manpower (Agniveers)... their skills can be utilised in PSUs," Union Minister Hardeep Puri said at an event.

Ministry of Shipping: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) announced six service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. The scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government will give priority to ‘Agniveers’ in police recruitments and other government departments in the state.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced that Agniveers will get preference in police recruitment in the state.

Haryana: Harayana government has said that it will give priority to‘Agniveers’ in government jobs once they complete their 4-year service.

Karnataka: The state government will give preference to Agniveers in recruitment to police services in the state, announced Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that every Agniveer who is a permanent resident of the state will be directly absorbed in the state police force at the end of their four-year term.

Manipur: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said youths would be given special preference in state police jobs. “Agniveers returning from ‘Agnipath’ scheme will be given preference in the State Police/MR/IRB recruitment,” he tweeted.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand government has announced that Agniveers will get priority in police recruitment in the state.

Arunachal Prades: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that people who plan to start their own enterprise will be given preference under all the available subsidy schemes of the state.