Ahmedabad Diary: Fuel shortage in state, queues outside outlets

Fuel shortage in state, queues outside outlets

Fuel outlets across Gujarat are witnessing shortage of diesel and petrol over the past five to six days. Many outlets have run out of fuel due to short supply and as a result, long queues are being seen outside other fuel pumps. The situation was not different in the state capital where some outlets stopped sales by Wednesday evening. Dealers of PSU oil companies claimed they were getting 20 to 30% less supply. Civil Supplies Minister Naresh Patel said a few refineries are facing certain issues and hence, some outlets run by private oil firms are experiencing shortage. The pumps operated by the Indian Oil were not facing any problem, he added.

Ex-CM Vaghela wants to ally with Congress

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is in talks for an alliance with the Congress. Vaghela, who had quit the grand old party ahead of the 2017 Rajya Sabha election, has already met several state leaders of the party to discuss the impending decision of his alliance with the Congress. However, Congress leaders are likely to make a decision only after discussing the matter with high command. Earlier, Vaghela had been in touch with senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki and had reportedly stated his willingness to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. However, Solanki has now taken a break from politics.

Tickets: Clever BJP keeps seniors busy

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP has fielded senior leaders as in-charges of seats in northern districts of the state. As many as 59 veterans have been entrusted with the task of winning these seats. Many of these leaders were hoping to get tickets and had been making preparations and PR works in this regard. However, the party has played it cleverly and made them in-charges of seats. This means these leaders may not get ticket in the next election battle. Some of these leaders are now disappointed despite the party giving them a big responsibility. The party is aiming to win the 59 seats in the northern districts.

Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com