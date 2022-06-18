Akali Dal demands action against Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh for seeking votes in college

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for allegedly seeking votes for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls in a Dhuri college.

In a representation to the Election Commission of India, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Dhaliwal violated the poll code by soliciting votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in classrooms of Desh Bhagat Government Aided College at Bardwal in Dhuri on Friday.

Kler said the minister misused his position by seeking votes for AAP candidate Gurmail Singh in an academic institute.

He said this was not only a clear violation of the model code but also a violation of the instructions issued by the poll panel.

The SAD spokesman, while demanding action against the minister, also requested the poll panel to issue a directive to the state government in this regard so that such violations do not occur in the future.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also sought action against the minister.

"I urge @ECISVEEP & @ceopb1 to take appropriate action against Kuldip Dhaliwal Panchayat Minister for canvassing in Desh Bhagat Govt aided college Bardwal (Dhuri) thereby blatantly violating code of conduct of ECI during Lok Sabha election of Sangrur," said Khaira in a tweet.

The bypolls to the Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23 while the counting will take place on June 26.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he was elected to the state Assembly in elections earlier this year.

Mann had won from the seat in 2014 and 2019.